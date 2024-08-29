Celtics Add Guard Depth, Sign Former Brooklyn Net
A former Brooklyn Nets guard is on the move.
While free agency took place nearly two months ago, some underrated talents remained unsigned. Former Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV was one of those players. On Wednesday, though, he received his shot.
It was reported that Walker agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, though it's an Exhibit 10 deal. Should Walker not make it through camp with the Celtics, the team can now give him a bonus and place him on the Maine Celtics -- the team's G League affiliate.
The 25-year-old certainly has an impact to make. He's a cheap addition for the Celtics, who are heavily tied up financially in their core of players. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White each have been rewarded for their play, though it hurts Boston in terms of salary cap.
Walker is the perfect addition in terms of guard depth. He's a low-risk, high-reward signing. Last season, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Walker shot 42 percent from the floor and 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Having spent four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and one with the Los Angeles Lakers, Walker has accrued quite a bit of experience at the NBA level, and that combined with his incredible athleticism and floor-spacing abilities makes him a quality NBA player in any capacity.
With the Nets, the Miami product appeared in 58 games -- with zero starts -- where he averaged 17.4 points per contest, which was his lowest mark since the 2019-20 season.
