NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Willing to Move Players 'Right Now'
As NBA trade buzz starts to heat up around the league, the Brooklyn Nets are a name many teams will be watching. The Nets have plenty of assets to sell, particularly their veterans, Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Previous reports suggested that the Nets would be willing to trade "just about everyone." Now, it looks like Brooklyn will just not be an active seller in the future, but right now, a little less than two months from the Feb. 6 trade deadline. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Nets join a list of teams open for business and ready to make a trade "right now." Brooklyn is joined by the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards, all being teams in the early stages or midst of a rebuild.
“Washington, Utah and Brooklyn, league sources say, are the primary teams that have been established leaguewide as clear-cut sellers," Fischer wrote. "‘When you call them, they're willing to make a deal right now,’ said one rival executive.”
This shouldn't come as a surprise to Nets fans, as the team has put itself in a tougher position by winning more games to start the season than expected. Brooklyn's 10-14 start places it eighth in the Eastern Conference, which significantly hurts the Nets' position for the highly lucrative 2025 NBA Draft.
Brooklyn is expected to move its veterans soon, with reports of the Golden State Warriors being a team interested in those three players, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
