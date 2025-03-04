The Little-Known Important Upcoming Days for the Brooklyn Nets on the NBA Calendar
March 4 marks the last day that an NBA team, such as the Brooklyn Nets, can sign a player to a two-way contract.
After Tuesday, the Nets would only be allowed to theoretically use a disabled player exception (until March 10) or sign a player to a standard NBA contract (until April 13). That second deadline in April is also the last day that two-ways can be converted to standard deals. Luxury tax penalties are then calculated based on that day’s payroll, and playoff rosters are set as of April 14.
The Nets currently sit 11th in the East, with a 21-39 record. Brooklyn is currently on a four-game losing streak but remains within the play-in picture. The team is looking to bounce back on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Nets currently have their three two-way roster spots filled with Reece Beekman, Tosan Evbuomwan and Kendall Brown. Brown was the latest signing, penning a contract on Feb. 25 after spending the season with the Long Island Nets. Evbuomwan was originally a part of head coach Jordi Fernández's rotation when he signed with the Nets on Jan. 1, but he has been in the G League as well, lately. The British forward is on a two-year, two-way contract.
The Nets started the 2024/25 season with a totally different look. The team’s first slate of two-ways this year featured Tyrese Martin, Jaylen Martin and Cui Yongxi. Martin was a success story, having seen his contract converted to a standard, multi-year NBA deal on Feb. 20. The Brooklyn swingman started training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract. Meanwhile, Cui tore his ACL in December and was waived, while Jaylen Martin was dismissed to make room for Evbuomwan.
Beekman’s season started on the Golden State Warriors, but became a two-way for Brooklyn following his inclusion in the trade deal that initially sent Dennis Schröder to the Bay Area. The former Virginia point guard has featured in 25 games for the Nets this season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 assists in 11.5 minutes per night.
One important note is that two-ways can only be active for 50 NBA games. That can include sitting on the bench without seeing a single minute on the court. Evbuomwan runs the risk of running out of games — hence his minutes with Long Island lately — unless converted to a standard contract. That can happen up to April 13.
The Nets’ most recent roster move was signing Killian Hayes to a 10-day contract, and then not re-signing the French guard. Hayes played in six games for Brooklyn, including five starts, and averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 38.1% from three and 41.9% from the field. Like Tyrese Martin, Hayes’ season with the Nets began in training camp on a E-10. He was ineligible for a two-way due to time already spent in the league with the Detroit Pistons.
