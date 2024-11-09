Thomas' 31 Not Enough as Nets Fall to Celtics in OT
In the first of the Brooklyn Nets' three-straight road games, a monster 31-point performance from Cam Thomas was not enough to knock off the reigning champion Boston Celtics. The Nets' chances looked great in the early going, but another late-game collapse resulted in a 108-104 overtime loss.
Much like its narrow overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn began the first quarter on a heater. The Nets jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead through two minutes, thanks to a combined 11 points from Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson. While Brooklyn's two sharpshooters went to work, Boston couldn't muster anything offensively. The Celtics found themselves down as much as 14, but began to chip away at the Nets' hot start.
Eventually, sans Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum began playing at the MVP-caliber level that's come to be expected. He connected on three of his six three-point attempts, posting 11 points in the opening stanza. Brooklyn conceded multiple bombs from deep to Boston's depth, allowing Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard to sink in shots from beyond the arc upon entrance into the ballgame. Despite the dominant opening, the Nets only led by four points heading into the second quarter.
The instant boost from Pritchard showed a sign of things to come as the 26-year-old stepped up in place of the often-dangerous Derrick White. His craftiness, both inside and outside the three-point line, gashed Brooklyn while the Nets saw their lead slowly start to shrink. Thankfully, Thomas not only matched Pritchard's 14 first-half points, but exceeded it.
While Brooklyn didn't boast as large of an advantage as they did in the first quarter, a 20-point half from Thomas prevented the Nets from ever trailing. The reigning champions became visibly frustrated with the scoreboard, and following a chippy sequence between Tatum and Dennis Schröder, the former was assessed a technical foul. Tatum didn't let the slip-up phase him, still posting 14 points of his own, but Brooklyn held a two-point advantage at the halftime buzzer.
Johnson struck first out of the break, connecting on a trey-ball from the corner, but that would be the Nets' only bucket on their first six attempts in the third quarter. The Celtics battled back, knotting the score for the first time in the evening off a Derrick White hoop plus the harm. Amid the back-and-forth, Tatum enjoyed an 11-point quarter, but it wouldn't be enough to lift Boston ahead.
Ben Simmons, experiencing a reserve role for the first time this season, starred as the Nets' primary facilitator. Through his orchestrating, Brooklyn ripped off a 7-0 run that was quickly answered by a four-point sequence from Tatum. As time winded down in the third, Simmons spun through two defenders and delivered a beautiful no-look laser to Ziaire Williams, pushing the Nets ahead by two with 12 minutes to play.
As Tatum took an extended break on the Celtics' bench, but outside of a Schröder floater, Brooklyn couldn't capitalize. The 31-year-old veteran guard's basket accounted for the Nets' lone make on their first six attempts, but lackluster offense from Boston preserved Brooklyn's lead. Both squads' scoring went stagnant down the stretch, but the dramatics kicked in in the final two minutes of the contest.
Hauser buried a corner three to hand the Celtics a one-point lead, but Thomas quickly answered by drawing a foul off an attempted drive. Uncharacteristically, he only converted one-of-two from the charity stripe, failing to regain the lead but tying the score at 92. The Nets' chances appeared bleak after Tatum beat his defender in the backcourt and threw down a vicious slam with 30 seconds to play. Thankfully, Johnson drew another foul with seven seconds remaining, connecting on both attempts and sending the game to overtime.
Both squads came out of regulation hot, trading baskets through the first four minutes of extra action. Jrue Holiday banked in a floater over Schröder, who immediately responded with a lay-in of his own. Late in the period, Al Horford broke the tie by drilling a corner three and placing the pressure back onto Brooklyn. As the shot clock ran down on what was essentially the Nets' final shot at extending the game, Thomas was unable to shake Tatum on a would-be game-tying three. Time eventually ran out as Boston escaped the early theatrics with a narrow victory.
Now 4-5, the Nets travel to Cleveland tomorrow night to take on their former head coach Kenny Atkinson and the now 10-0 Cavaliers.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Boston Celtics, click here.
