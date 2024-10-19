Three Questions After the Brooklyn Nets’ Final Preseason Game
The Brooklyn Nets finished the preseason with a 116-112 loss against the Toronto Raptors, bringing Jordi Fernández’s first run of games as head coach to an end ahead of what truly matters.
Ben Simmons returned after being rested for the Nets’ third preseason game. He was immediately reinserted into the first five, where he was joined by Dennis Schröder, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and the new addition of Jalen Wilson. Jordi Fernández had used the Summer League MVP as a sparkplug off the bench so far in preseason, and Noah Clowney started versus the Philadelphia 76ers.
Dorian Finney-Smith was kept out of this game as a precaution after a hard fall against the Sixers. Killian Hayes missed his fourth — and therefore, the team's entire slate — preseason game because of ongoing hip issues. Nic Claxton (hamstring), Day’Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring) and Bojan Bogdanović (foot) did not play again, but their situation is less urgent than Hayes’.
Claxton, for instance, is expected to play in the team’s first regular season game. The French guard, however, is on an Exhibit 10 contract for training camp and cannot be converted to a two-way deal.
For Toronto, RJ Barrett (shoulder), Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back) and rookie Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder) were out. Immanuel Quickley made his preseason debut, starting alongside Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji and Jakob Poeltl. Davion Mitchell had started in the Raptors’ four preseason games (2-2) until now.
Here are three questions following the preseason closer:
Is Noah Clowney Destined for the Bench?
Noah Clowney started the Nets’ third preseason game at Philadelphia, but he returned to the bench vs. Toronto despite Finney-Smith, Claxton, Sharpe and Watford missing this game. Instead, head coach Fernández placed Wilson into Brooklyn’s starting lineup.
Clowney had some struggles against the Sixers, but he’d also shown some encouraging flashes in preseason. The second-year forward is an important piece for the Nets because of his frontcourt versatility. He is able to play both the 4 and the 5, and gives Brooklyn the option to go bigger or smaller depending on the situation.
Barring a surprise, Claxton will play in the Nets’ regular season opener — but there is still an important role for Clowney to play. He is the team’s backup center and, even though other players like Simmons or even Finney-Smith can fulfill that function, they cannot rebound or block shots like Clowney.
In this preseason game, the 20-year-old was in the first rotation off the bench, as had been the case in prior contests with Fernández. He was subbed on when Simmons went to the bench, which might not be coincidental. The two shared some minutes against the Washington Wizards in Brooklyn's second preseason game, but the team slowed down and failed to generate good looks while also not being sturdy enough on defense.
Clowney’s game against the Raptors was a mixed bag. The Brooklyn big started with four fouls in 10:03 minutes of action, but he also made some passes on the move, played with greater offensive freedom and created a handful of defensive events.
Clowney is only in his second year, so he remains in search of consistency. In 21 minutes, Clowney had 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field, 0-4 from three, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three turnovers.
Can Cam Johnson Expand His Role?
Cam Johnson led the Nets in scoring with 32 points in as many minutes. The Brooklyn wing has an established reputation around the league as a lethal three-point shooter and smart decision-maker, but he's had the opportunity in Brooklyn to flesh out his skillset.
Johnson will be involved in countless trade rumors this season — just this week, he was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers — and he might very well not finish the year on the Nets, but he is on the initial roster. While that is the case, he’s going to contribute on the court and in the locker room.
The 28-year-old has the biggest chance of his career to play a more significant on-ball role. Johnson is getting ball screens, creating off the bounce and being empowered to take on greater responsibility. Of course, some might argue that these reps could be going to the other Cam on the team.
Will Anyone Win the Third Two-Way?
Killian Hayes is ineligible for a two-way contract, which seemingly leaves E-10s Amari Bailey and Tyrese Martin competing for that spot on the roster — unless the Nets elect to start the season with only two of their three two-ways filled. That is also a possibility, with Cui Yongxi and Jaylen Martin currently on two-way deals.
From outside of the team’s front office, it appears like Tyrese Martin has an edge on Bailey. He checked in with 3:37 to go in the first quarter, whereas Bailey’s preseason minutes have been scarce. The former UCLA guard didn’t play in the Nets’ final preseason game.
Martin played seven minutes against the Raptors but went scoreless. He has featured in all of the Nets' preseason games, averaging 12 minutes a night to go along with 4.8 points. As a reminder, NBA teams get 15 roster spots during the regular season but also three two-ways.
