Three Trends to Watch in the Brooklyn Nets’ Final Preseason Game
The Brooklyn Nets close preseason at home against the Toronto Raptors, the final test for Jordi Fernández and his squad before the regular season begins in less than one week.
Brooklyn is currently 1-2 in preseason and, although the team has a new head coach and appears to be in the first step of a rebuild, it has been tough to draw too many conclusions. For one, the typical “it’s preseason” caveats apply. But also, the Nets have been without Nic Claxton, Day’Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford and Killian Hayes for all of preseason so far. Ben Simmons was rested last game, while Keon Johnson missed game two.
It tends to be like this at this stage of the NBA calendar anyway, but Brooklyn’s rotations and lineups have been choppy even for preseason standards. Because of Claxton’s absence, it is impossible that any of the Nets’ first fives over the last three games — and this upcoming one — is the one Fernández settles on, so we have not even gotten a look at that.
Still, a few trends — if only for preseason — did pop up in Fernández’s handful of games as Nets head coach. Here are three to monitor in the Nets’ preseason closer vs. the Raptors:
The Pieces Around Ben Simmons
When Ben Simmons became available, he started alongside Dennis Schröder. How long will this continue?
The three-time all-star was rusty against the LA Clippers, looked in good form against the Washington Wizards and then sat out against the Philadelphia 76ers as part of his return from consecutive back surgeries. Off the court, the internal chatter around the Nets organization about Simmons has been largely positive, and his coach and teammates have gone out of their way to shower public praise on him.
When Simmons is on the floor with Schröder, he pushes in transition and off misses but acts as a screener and hub in the half-court. Effectively, he’s been an option at center for the Nets in preseason while still being allowed to playmake like a guard. Like Fernández said, there will be adjustments for Simmons as a result of that, particularly on defense when he has to guard other 5s.
However, this dual guard lineup has only been tested without another big on the floor. When Noah Clowney had minutes alongside Simmons in game two of preseason, the Nets’ offense looked much slower — although that was not only on them. This is a vital question to address since Claxton is the Nets’ center, despite Simmons’ prior accomplishments and pedigree.
Who is the Backup Ballhandler?
That takes us to the second trend which, as a result of Simmons and Schröder starting together, is about who handles the ball for the Nets’ backup units. In preseason, it’s largely been Shake Milton but he’s not an NBA point guard.
Amari Bailey and Killian Hayes are on Exhibit 10 deals, but it seems like Bailey is out of the running for this opening. The former Hornets guard only played five and ten minutes in Brooklyn’s last two games, respectively.
Hayes appears to have impressed Fernández in training, but ongoing hip issues have prevented him from actually playing in a competitive game. Counting him out would not be logical, though. Still, it’s important to remember that the Frenchman is not eligible to be converted from his E-10 to a two-way deal because of time already spent in the NBA, so it’s a standard contract or nothing.
In turn, all of this has left Milton to handle the majority of these reps. The former 76er has had a solid preseason, but he’d have to take a leap to handle point guard responsibilities on a regular basis. Milton was more of a lead guard in college at SMU, but that has not been his role at all in the NBA to date.
Another option that exists is staggering Simmons and Schröder’s minutes in a way that always permits one of them to lead the bench. Of course, fully removing one of the international playmakers from the starting lineup to come off the bench is also a possibility.
Bench Sparkplugs
The Nets are being panned for their roster which, in all fairness, is youth-filled and features some “reclamation project” type of players. But Brooklyn’s squad has some underrated depth and prospects that could come to the forefront over the course of the season, particularly if the team deals its vets in the trade market.
Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney have been two positives out of the Nets’ preseason, even if the latter struggled against the Sixers. They’ve been in the first wave of Fernández’s substitutions, which could continue into the regular season.
Wilson is coming off being the Summer League MVP and looks ready to take on a bigger role for the Nets’ main team. The Kansas product is a threat in transition and a smart player in the half-court. Meanwhile, Clowney gives Fernández optionality in the frontcourt, and positional upside but not consistency yet finishing at the rim and spacing the floor.
Ziaire Williams looks like an early fan favorite for the season after arriving in Brooklyn from Memphis. Williams is going to take on tough defensive assignments for the Nets this season, per Fernández, and is keeping it simple on offense so far spotting up and cutting. The former tenth overall pick only turned 23 years old in September, so the Nets are hoping that there is still upside to be tapped into in a different context.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.