What Can Reece Beekman Add to the Brooklyn Nets?
The Golden State Warriors will reportedly send undrafted guard Reece Beekman to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the trade package that will see Dennis Schröder going from the borough to the Bay Area, per The New York Post’s Brian Lewis.
Beekman is currently on a two-way contract with Golden State. He was not selected in the 2024 NBA Draft after four seasons at Virginia, where he was widely acknowledged as one of the best defenders in college basketball.
Beekman was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's Defensive Player of the Year twice, and he made the ACC's All-Defensive team three times. The 23-year-old can be best described as a two-way playmaker who is efficient on both ends of the floor. Over his college career, Beekman averaged 1.8 steals and five assists to just 1.6 turnovers.
The Virginia alum immediately gives the Nets and head coach Jordi Fernández another point-of-attack defender. The best option on the squad for that right now is likely Keon Johnson. Beekman is also a natural point guard, although Brooklyn has some ballhandlers already in Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Trendon Watford or potentially Cam Thomas once he returns from injury.
Beekman’s scoring is his swing skill. He’s a little over 6-foot-1 in shoes, which doesn’t afford him great positional size in today’s NBA, and he struggles to finish consistently at the basket. As a senior, he only made 57.8% of his shots at the basket. Then, Beekman's 3-pointer is also lacking. He averaged 31.9% from deep on a lowly 2.2 attempts per game in college.
Beekman was picked up on a two-way deal by the Warriors after not being selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. In nine G League games this season, he is averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.3 turnovers and 2.8 steals.
Teams getting back a two-way player through a trade is rarely seen, but it is possible as long as “the acquiring team has a roster spot to fit the acquired two-way player in,” per Sportrac's Keith Smith. Brooklyn does not currently have said spot available. Cui Yongxi and De’Anthony Melton, who will be sent to the Nets via the Schröder trade, are both set to be out for the rest of the season with ACL injuries.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.