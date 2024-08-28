Nets New Addition Ziaire Williams Hosts Third Annual Basketball Clinic
Ahead of his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, Ziaire Williams traveled back to his hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania to host his third annual Antelope Valley Basketball Clinic. Joined by Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant and Eastside boys basketball head coach Ashly McCullough, Williams explained his passion for the now-yearly event.
“If I would’ve had a chance to have met an NBA player when I was younger it would’ve meant the world to me,” Williams told the Antelope Valley Press. “Just to get a chance to do it where it all started means a lot. I just want to give back to my community.”
“It means a lot seeing all these young faces,” he said. “Just continue to work hard and have fun.”
Williams preached the importance of dedication and respect for authority to the over 200 children in attendance.
“I’ve been blessed to have a great father who took me to the park to get shots up,” Williams said. “Work on your craft. If you mess up, who cares. I take that approach to my game.”
The No. 10 overall selection of Memphis in 2021, Williams was dealt to the Nets last month with high hopes. Once an extremely promising prospect out of Stanford, the 22-year-old looks to take the next step in his development in Brooklyn.
His fit on the basketball court will have to wait to be determined until next season begins, but fans are already being given a glimpse into the 6-foot-9 forward's amiable character.
