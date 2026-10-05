Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks on Positional Size: 'It's Certainly a Factor'

When looking up and down the Brooklyn Nets roster, you'll hardly find a guy who's listed under 6-foot-5.

That hasn't always been the case, as the Nets have rostered many electrifying guards who were listed well below that size and oftentimes made them the focal point of the offense.

But the Nets' backcourt now has two guys on the taller end of the spectrum — Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin.

The Nets also shied away from drafting Darius Acuff Jr., much to the chagrin of many fans and analysts.

Defensive minded teams may prefer not to start a smaller point guard because of the issues it could bring to that side of the floor.

Given Nets coach Jordi Fernandez's desire to have players who can pressure the ball, it makes a lot of sense why the team may prefer to roster bigger players.

"I do think positional size is certainly a factor that we look at," Nets GM Sean Marks said. "Jordi and I are hand in hand in that when we discuss [who] we want to bring in and what position and what needs we look for. Sometimes size can make up for some other deficiencies, whether it's on the defensive end and so forth. So it's certainly a factor.

"This is just the way it's tends to be working out for us now but that's one of those things that as much as he and his coaching staff and the performance team have done a hell of a job developing. I'm not sure we're hoping our guys are going to grow another five inches and so forth, right? So, we'll just see how it all plays out."

While the NBA seems to be moving away from smaller guards, the New York Knicks just got done winning a championship with Jalen Brunson running the show, who is generously listed at 6-foot-2.

The Knicks were able to get around that because they surrounded their captain with bigger, defensive-minded wings and a floor-spacing big man in Karl-Anthony Towns, giving Brunson plenty of room to operate in the painted area.

Defensively, having a lot of size will always be an advantage, but it's also always nice to have a smaller guard who can break down defenders off the dribble and get themselves to the rim for easy buckets.

The key to make that a success, though, is to find enough cover to mask their defensive deficiencies.