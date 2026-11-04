Brooklyn Nets Must Start Taking Care of Business at Home

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to avoid the same fate of recent years, and turning things around in their building is the perfect place to start.

Over the past few years, the Nets have been among the league’s worst teams. Stuck in the lottery picture, the Nets haven’t had much to celebrate since breaking up their superteam of the early 2020s.

However, with the additions of Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. and the team’s 2027 pick set to go to Houston, there was some real hope that things would change this season. While there are still another 75 games remaining, that hope hasn’t turned into results yet.

The Nets were the Eastern Conference’s last winless team, starting 0-5 before taking down the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Following that game up with a loss to the New York Knicks, the Nets are still sitting at the bottom of the standings at 1-6.

Brooklyn will look to turn things around a bit again on Wednesday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Yet to win a game on their home floor early in the season, changing that could be the key to changing their fate for the season.

The Nets haven’t exactly had an ideal home-court advantage since moving to Brooklyn in 2012. With New York being a Knicks town, and that situation only being made worse with the franchise winning a championship a few months ago, home-court advantage hasn’t been much of a positive for the Nets.

However, that shouldn’t stop the players and the team from finding legitimate success at Barclays Center. Having a rowdy home crowd can be a real luxury in the NBA, but a lack of one shouldn’t result in an overall lack of success at home.

The Nets still have passionate fans who can contribute to giving their players a solid crowd, but getting them in the building consistently will require some success first. Sitting at 0-3 at home thus far, the Nets need to get that figure closer to .500 soon to have any hopes of making it into the postseason race.

Regardless of the big picture of the season, winning at home is still a crucial step in the rebuild process for Brooklyn and its hopes to reach a more competitive stage. The Nets have plenty of things to figure out and plenty of time to do it, but winning at home could be a huge step in the right direction.