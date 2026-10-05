Jordi Fernandez Shouldn't Hesitate to Make Bold Decisions with Nets' Starting Five

The Brooklyn Nets could have some interesting lineup decisions ahead as preseason action tips off.

The Nets are just a day away from the start of preseason basketball, set to begin their journey with an exhibition matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. After making some changes this offseason, the Nets will get to showcase their new look.

Along with some new faces on the roster, the Nets will also be hoping to see some of the strides made by their young core since last season. Headlined by Egor Demin, the Nets’ first-round picks from 2025 could be ready to make their presence felt for a Brooklyn squad looking to make a play-in push.

With all of that in mind, the Nets should have no shortage of talent up and down the roster. While there are still some warranted questions about the top-end talent in Brooklyn, Jordi Fernandez has plenty of depth to play around with.

That also means he shouldn’t be afraid to mess around with his starting lineups throughout the season. Coming into the year, Demin, Mikel Brown Jr., Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle and Day’Ron Sharpe are anticipated to be the usual starters.

Of course, injuries will throw those off over the course of the season and changes will inevitably be made. However, Fernandez shouldn’t wait for injuries to try out some new looks.

After all, the Nets are still in rebuild mode to some degree, despite not controlling their first-round pick in 2027. So, Fernandez should have the green light to try out some new lineups and make adjustments to his first five depending on the matchup for that night.

While that’s something that could very well be in play for Fernandez already, he could take it a step further. Although it makes sense and is probably anticipated that he will give his young guys opportunities throughout the year and try the young core out in different roles, Fernandez also shouldn’t shy away from bringing Porter or Randle off the bench on some occasions.

Randle hasn’t come off the bench since the 2018-19 season, and Porter hasn’t done so since 2020-21, so that won’t be an easy sell to the clear two most accomplished players on the roster. However, the Nets are in an odd situation, and this season should be all about experimentation. So, getting a bit wacky with the starting lineups should be in Fernandez’s mind, and nothing should be off limits.