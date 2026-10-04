Pros and Cons of Drafting Nets' Julius Randle in 2026-27 Fantasy Basketball

Brooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle should be off the board in the middle rounds of many fantasy drafts.

Randle has been about as reliable as they come, playing at least 65 regular-season games and averaging 20+ points per game for most seasons this decade.

The three-time All-Star is also a regular contributor in the rebounds and assists categories and has shot the ball with more efficiency in recent years, but he doesn't offer you much in the stocks categories.

However, his production in other areas makes it easier to overlook the stocks categories, and with Randle expected to take on more responsibilities this season, he could easily be a value get wherever you decide to draft him.

Randle will likely be bunched up with a bunch of young players who could take the next step in their game, incoming rookies and big men who offer fewer points and assists but offer you more rebounds, blocks and a better field-goal percentage.

In most cases, Randle should be given priority, as his production will be a lot more predictable and consistent than that of most other players in his area.

The Nets are going to run their offense through Randle and use him as a hub, so that should give him plenty of easy driving, playmaking and shot opportunities.

Randle also doesn't shy away from contact and tends to hit a high percentage of his free throws. Having a big man who can convert their free throws will always be an advantage.

With Randle no longer having to play alongside Rudy Gobert, the rebounds could easily go up for him, especially when Nets coach Jordi Fernandez decides to play small.

Randle's knack for operating as a pick-and-roll ballhandler will mesh very well with Michael Porter Jr. and his knack for getting downhill should open up opportunities for Egor Demin and other Nets snipers, so his assist numbers could also see an increase.

Randle will no longer have to compete for touches with Anthony Edwards and will be operating more with the ball in his hands rather than as a floor spacer, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him average closer to 25 points per game again.

However, Randle also faces an uncertain future in Brooklyn, so if he latches onto a contender midseason, his all-around numbers could take a hit.

All in all, the pros outweigh the cons of drafting Randle this season.