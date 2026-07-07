Mikel Brown Jr. Set to Make Nets Summer League Debut

The Nets took Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. with the sixth overall pick a few weeks ago. He’s viewed as a high-upside two-way player with an ability to make an immediate offensive impact. That scouting report has fans itching to see Brown make his Nets debut.

He was a surprise scratch from Saturday’s Summer League opener. Every other young guard on the roster, like Egor Demin, Ben Saraf, and Drake Powell, got minutes. Brown was shelved with no injury distinction to show. The same thing happened on Sunday. After a few days of waiting, it appears that the moment has finally arrived.

Erik Slater of ClutchPoints reported that sources believe Brown will make his Summer League debut on Monday night. Almost every other lottery pick has seen some Summer League action already. Brown looks primed to join that group on Monday.

After much hype and anticipation, fans will finally get to see the debut of the Brooklyn Nets’ latest lottery pick on Monday. The 6-foot-5 guard lit up the college basketball world as a freshman last season, averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He shot 34.4% from behind the arc, a stat to keep an eye on throughout the Summer League.

Brown represents a new era of Nets basketball. One where winning becomes the norm and playoff berths come regularly. General manager Sean Marks began building that roster with Demin and the other first-round picks last year. Brown has a chance to be the crown jewel at the center of it all. He and Demin could be the Nets' franchise backcourt for the next decade.

After Demin’s 23-point game on Saturday, the Nets will look for a big performance from Brown to match that. He's a dynamo scorer capable of pouring in points at will. While his minutes will be limited in his debut, Brown could easily score 15-20 points in 20 minutes of play. He's that talented a scorer.

The Nets take on the Warriors in their final game in Sacramento. They're 1-1 in the Summer League so far and will look to head off to Vegas with some momentum. But more importantly, the coaching staff, front office, and fanbase will look for Brown to make some plays and show he belongs at the NBA level.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Monday night. The game can be seen on the YES Network.