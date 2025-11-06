Analyzing Nets' Cam Thomas and his Struggles on the Defensive end
A matchup with the Indiana Pacers presents the Brooklyn Nets' best opportunity yet to get in the win column.
The Nets' offense has fallen flat in the last two games –– not scoring above 110 points in either game –– but it's been the defense causing the majority of headaches. They have allowed more than 125 points in each of their last two games.
With the way the roster is currently built around young prospects, the woes on defense are not exactly shocking. Poor defensive effort from certain players for Brooklyn, who have more experience, is the disappointing reality.
Everyone in the NBA knows the threat that Cam Thomas is on offense, but his defensive skills have yet to show major signs of improvement early into his fifth season in the league.
Thomas's lack of a presence on defense stems from poor effort on the defensive glass. Whether it's not boxing out or not tracking the ball, the 24-year-old lets up a lot of second-chance points.
Size has nothing to do with his issues either. Thomas is a stocky 6-foot-4 and has the lateral quickness to make an effort on the boards and on-ball defense, but it's clearly an effort issue. It also doesn't help that he is shooting a career-low 40.8% from the field, which creates several transition opportunities for opponents.
If Thomas were more efficient on the offensive end, Brooklyn could probably live with his lapses on defense, but he has struggled inside the arc, especially, shooting 43.5%.
In terms of defensive rating, Thomas ranks outside the top 200 among players who average at least 20 minutes per game. A fair share of his mistakes stem from missing shots on offense and failing to get back on defense.
Thomas is second-worst on the Nets in terms of fast-break points allowed this season. A reason for his transition defense struggles could be because of a career-high in minutes per game, which has challenged his conditioning.
Going back to Thomas's ugly offseason due to contract negotiations, it's hard to gauge where his value stands around the league early into this season.
Without having serviceable abilities on the defensive end, it's hard to imagine many teams are going to be willing to pay Thomas $20-30 million per year. His offensive numbers at a glance look deserving of big money, but he has only shot 50% or better from the field once this season.
Brooklyn has its eyes on the future –– a future Thomas may not be a part of –– and the youth movement will only become more apparent as the season goes on.