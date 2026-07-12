What Should Brooklyn Nets Target in Potential Michael Porter Jr. Trade?

The Brooklyn Nets have an interesting decision ahead, and they need to maximize their potential trade return.

Over the next few weeks, speculation will only continue to mount about the future of Michael Porter Jr. Traded to Brooklyn last offseason alongside a Denver first-round pick in exchange for Cam Johnson, Porter is now set to enter the final year of his contract, prompting questions about his future.

Obviously, the Nets could extend Porter and enter next season with his future secured and avoid any trade discussions altogether. However, if Porter and Brooklyn can’t see eye-to-eye in negotiations, finding the right deal for Porter should be a priority.

Going into last season, there were some real concerns that the Nets would be stuck with Porter and simply hoping the 2032 pick from Denver would turn into something. Instead, Porter’s first season in Brooklyn went about as well as the franchise could’ve hoped.

Already a proven winning player in Denver, Porter showed he can carry a larger load once he arrived in Brooklyn. Putting up a career year in Brooklyn, Porter averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and three assists, playing in 52 games.

While his shooting numbers dropped slightly, his increase in usage can be used to explain that change and show that it shouldn’t be a significant worry. Going into the final year of his deal, Porter’s trade market will likely consist mostly of teams willing to give him an extension.

Still, with only one year left on his deal, Porter’s trade value could vary drastically from team to team. While the Nets should do their best to get the most value out of Porter, they also must avoid overvaluing him in any negotiations.

After all, if the Nets decide they don’t want to extend him and don’t see him as a part of the future, they need to prioritize a quick deal. Even if the offers for Porter in the offseason aren’t ideal, his value will still be at its highest when he can still offer a team a full 82 games.

Beyond needing to get a deal done, the Nets would likely also be searching for either draft capital or a young player who fits the timeline. That sort of return would make perfect sense, but it would also be a plus for the Nets if they had to settle for a package centered around a veteran role player who can help set the culture for this era and make an immediate impact on winning.

In any case, the Nets need to get someone back who can be a key piece of this core for the next few years and help them get back to the postseason.