Alex Caruso's Strong Nikola Jokic Admission Before NBA Finals
Perhaps the single most impactful coaching decision of the entire NBA playoffs so far came in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.
After three-time MVP Nikola Jokic obliterated Oklahoma City for much of the series' first six games, Thunder coach Mark Daigenault made guard Alex Caruso the primary defender on Jokic in a rather unorthodox move. The decision was a rousing success, as Jokic was essentially a non-factor in a 32-point blowout.
In a recent appearance on Barstool's 'Pardon My Take', Caruso explained just how much goes into guarding the player widely considered to be the best in the world.
"I was exhausted after game seven, I'm not going to lie," Caruso said. "That was the most physically tired I've been all playoffs. There definitely wasn't a full recovery between playing Jokic for 25-30 minutes and then playing in Game 1 against Minnesota. Luckily, our team's really good. So, me at 85-90% is still passable. But yeah, dude, I was exhausted.
"The whole game, I was just like, I will die on this court if I have to. I don't know what (Jokic's) official weight is, but the dude is offensive tackle strong. Like, he's immovable."
Daigenault switched Caruso onto Jokic with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter of that Game 7 against the Nuggets. Denver was out to an early 21-10 lead before the change, but Oklahoma City outscored the Nuggets 115-73 after the adjustment. The Thunder forced 23 turnovers overall that night and outscored Denver 37-7 in points off turnovers.
