David Adelman Declares Nuggets’ Guard a Bonafide NBA Starter
The Denver Nuggets took on their second preseason game of the year facing off against the Toronto Raptors, where they would get on the board with their first win of the preliminary slate, putting together a narrow 112-108 victory.
In the midst of that win, no one on the Nuggets' side had a better game than fourth-year wing Christian Braun.
During his 22 minutes on the floor, Braun led the way with 19 points on perfect 8/8 shooting, pairing with two rebounds and two assists for a strong performance in Denver's second exhibition contest.
The standout night led to Braun catching some notable praise from his head coach David Ademan, who credited the fourth-year wing's continuous growth and confidence, also calling the 24-year-old a "bonafide starter."
"Like last year, it's just this incremental growth," Adelman said of Braun.
"I mean, he's 8/8, 3/3 from three, and 19 points in 21 minutes He guards the other team's best player. He's a bona fide NBA starter. He's earned it. It just seems like every year, there's this up-tick in confidence.
"I do think the craziness of the Clippers series and OKC, and getting that experience for him is so big, because you can build off of that stuff when you get in those environments, and you succeed. So, just kind of a continuation of what I saw last year."
Braun filled in as a full-time starter for the first time last season for 77 total games, doubling his career-high in points (15.4), while also besting his career averages in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks on just over 33 minutes a game.
Now heading into what will be his fourth campaign for the Nuggets in a contract year, there might be an even further step forward Braun can take to help Denver fill out their starting lineup to be even better––as shown through just two games into the preseason.
Of course, it's just preseason, but so far, Adelman's clearly impressed with what he's seen out of Braun, and it could be a sign of things to come for a big year ahead both individually and for the Nuggets' goals as a collective.