David Adelman Reveals the Good and Bad From Cam Johnson's Preseason
The Denver Nuggets went into the 2025 offseason on a mission after suffering two consecutive second-round playoff exits. With three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leading the charge, the Nuggets have no time to waste while improving the team around him.
This offseason, the Nuggets made a few huge additions, including their newest starting forward, Cam Johnson. The Nuggets acquired Johnson in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, getting the 29-year-old forward in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick.
Johnson has high expectations heading into his debut season in Denver, as he is expected to be a huge difference-maker for this championship-hopeful Nuggets team.
Through five preseason appearances, Johnson averaged just 8.2 points through 20.8 minutes per game, while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc.
What can Cam Johnson improve?
Johnson is a career 39.2% three-point shooter, so there is no concern about whether or not the shots will eventually begin to fall for him, but there is a gripe that head coach David Adelman has with his new forward.
"It's the shot he doesn't take that I don't like," Adelman said after Denver's preseason finale against the OKC Thunder. "I think he's trying to be part of the group, which is good, but I hope we get to the point where if he shoots ten threes one night, we'll all go, 'That's good. Those are good shots.'"
In Friday's loss to the Thunder, the Nuggets were playing without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon, leaving Johnson out there as the only regular starter left. Even then, however, Johnson only attempted nine shots through 25 minutes, and averaged just 6.6 shot attempts through five preseason games.
As a six-year NBA veteran, Johnson will take time to adjust to Denver's system, but at a certain point, you expect him to take control.
What did Cam Johnson do well?
While Johnson did not take over as a scorer on Friday night, he impressed with his playmaking. After Friday's game, Adelman said that he plans to use Johnson as a playmaker with the second unit moving forward.
"I think there's gonna be nights where Cam is the guy with the second unit and I thought he was really good," Adelman said. "He created ball movement throughout with the way he can shoot the ball, and just driving and kicking to people... Cam is, as you saw tonight, he can playmake. When he gets in the paint, he calms down and makes very simplistic plays, which is such a key in the NBA."
Johnson should be a very consistent player for the Nuggets, because even when he is not hitting his shots, he will always be out there making the right play on both sides of the ball. Johnson will be a huge player for the Nuggets as they look to make a championship run this season, and stepping up as a playmaker rather than just a 3-and-D guy will be vital.