David Adelman Shares Takeaways From Nuggets' Preseason
The Denver Nuggets wrapped up their preseason efforts with a 3-2 overall record in a five-game slate, that saw its end on Friday night as OKC Thunder wing Ousmane Dieng sunk a buzzer-beater game-winner to take the reigning champions over the edge in their final showing of the preseason.
Now with the initial sample size in the books, the Nuggets have a general sense of what to expect heading into next week's regular season. The starting five has gotten a few opportunities to work together outside of vs. OKC, the new second-unit has landed some extended run, and has allowed head coach David Adelman to get increasingly comfortable with a fresh rotation.
And in the mind of Ademan, he thought the Nuggets' preseason experience as a whole was a positive one.
"I thought it was a great preseason," Adelman said after Denver's loss to OKC. "A lot of guys had their night, which, hopefully, that's what we're going to be during this season. Really good to see the second unit get a chance to play longer."
"I think there's going to be nights where Cam [Johnson] is the guy with the second unit, and I thought he was really good... We have a great chance to be tough to beat."
While the Nuggets were without four of their five starters against OKC, that allowed an opportunity for offseason trade acquisition, Cam Johnson, to work with Denver's bench unit that elevated in their place, which seemingly might be a sign of things to come later this season according to Adelman.
In 25 minutes on Friday, Johnson collected nine points, six rebounds, and four assists, filling in next to five Nuggets that logged double-digits, where Peyton Watson led the way with 15 as he jumped into the starting five.
Adelman also had strong things to say about Denver's defensive improvements shown against OKC despite the loss, ultimately limiting them to 40.5% shooting from the field and 28.3% from three.
"Hand activity, closing down driving lanes, living with the fact that a late contest of a shot we want to give up is a better thing," he said. "Just making the extra efforts. So, that's been something we've worked on throughout, we hope it continues into the season."
"But, if we can continue with that kind of effort, it gives us a great chance to be successful."
Now, the Nuggets will have a little under a week to get ready for their first game of 82, traveling to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.