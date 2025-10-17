Nuggets Resting Nikola Jokic Among Multiple Starters vs. Thunder
The Denver Nuggets will be sitting out Nikola Jokic and a few other names in the starting five for their final preseason game of a five-game slate.
According to Nuggets head coach David Adelman, Jokic, along with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun will sit out against the Thunder.
It'll be the first absence of the preseason for Jokic, Murray, and Braun across the preseason sample size, and will be Gordon's second game missed.
Signs seem to point towards forward Cam Johnson being active and ready to go to retain his spot as the lone starter in the rotation, though it remains to be seen in exactly what capacity he'll be on the floor for.
Rather than pushing his top guys against the reigning champions in an exhibition matchup, Adelman instead opts to give Jokic and most of the starting five a few extra days off in anticipation for their regular season opener later next week.
During his four games in Denver's preliminary showings, the three-time MVP has played in just over 21 minutes a night, averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, shooting an absurd 75.9% from the field.
Sitting out those top names in the' rotation also provides a bit of an expanded opportunity for those further down the bench in the Nuggets' second and third unit.
That means for Denver's primary bench pieces, they'll be in line to get a much bigger piece of the pie in terms of minutes on Friday night. The replacement starting five remains to be seen, but on paper, effectively opens the door for the likes of Peyton Watson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Bruce Brown to to elevate in their place, and have a bit of an empty canvas to work with amid the absence of Jokic and others.
The next time Jokic and the rest of the starters will get a chance to suit up lies just under a week away when they travel to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for game one of 82 for the regular season.
Barring any unforeseen changes, the Nuggets should be healthy, rested, and prepared to start the year on a high note.