Steve Nash Makes Bold Prediction for Nikola Jokic’s Season
Heading into the 2025-26 NBA regular season now just under a week away, the buzz is already starting on who the best candidates for this year's league MVP award might be–– and of course, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is already getting his fair share of looks.
One of those predicting Jokic to take home another MVP award at season's end is actually someone who's taken the trophy home a couple of times himself: two-time league MVP Steve Nash.
During a recent appearance on The Zach Lowe Show, Nash broke down his thoughts on the MVP race heading into this season, and who he thinks might have the best shot at taking home this year's honors.
The reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't go unnoticed, but Nash made his feelings clear: he's rolling with Jokic as his pick.
"My heart's with Shai, being my Canadian brethren, and just being incredibly proud and admiring him so much. But I think it's Joker," Nash said. "I mean, for him not to get it two years in a row, unless something strange happens to them or their team this year— would anyone doubt if he averages another triple-double? His shooting stats are off the charts. He passes the ball as well as anyone who's almost ever played the game. Where do we go from here?"
"He's bigger. He's stronger. He's more skilled. He's more accurate. And he's got the best vision in the league. How do you not win MVP after not winning it last year? I'd love to see him with a chip on his shoulder this year too. He's kind of a super competitor, but also kind of an 'I just do my thing’ guy. But, I wouldn't mind if there was a bit of piss and vinegar in the Joker this year. Just for all of our entertainment."
For most people throwing in their two cents for a prediction on this year's race, the consensus leans toward Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander being the pair in the best position to claim the award, really depending on a matter of preference.
And in the mind of Nash, seeing Jokic edged out by Gilgeous-Alexander for a second-straight year, while at the peak of his game, feels hard to imagine.
Jokic is coming off about the best year one could have without also attaching an MVP to his name, averaging just under 30 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists to average a triple-double across the entire season for the first time in his career. The pieces could be there for a similar slate of production this year, and if that happens, a fourth career MVP could very well be in his future.
All signs point to the debate being one that stretches across the entirety of next season. But before getting a glimpse of what this year has to offer across the league, Nash foresees the Nuggets' own as the best player to step on the floor.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- NBA Fans Need To Get To Know Nuggets’ Underrated Rookie Guard
- Nuggets Should Sign Recently Released Hornets Guard
- Nuggets Hire Former 10-Year NBA Veteran to Scouting Staff
- Nuggets Coach Gets Honest About Hilarious Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas Lineup
- WNBA Legend Sue Bird Reflects on Time In Denver Nuggets' Front Office