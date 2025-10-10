NBA GMs Say Nuggets’ Acquisition Among League’s Most Underrated
The Denver Nuggets made a few notable moves to optimize their championship chances for this coming season, but none of those moves were more pivotal than their decision to swap forward Michael Porter Jr. with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson.
Johnson, now entering his seventh year in the NBA, fits into the Nuggets' championship puzzle as a big piece.
He'll be a nightly starter on the wing, filling in as a high-end defender and floor spacer, coming off a career season in Brooklyn where he posted his best averages in points (18.8), assists (3.4), and true-shooting percentage (63.1%).
And in the minds of execs around the league, the Nuggets' addition of Johnson might be one of the most underrated from this summer of moves.
In the 24th-annual NBA GM survey quizzing league execs on some predictions and opinions for the season on the horizon, one of those questions was centered on who was the most underrated offseason addition from the summer.
Johnson, while he didn't land in the number one spot, was second in the voting behind new Orlando Magic wing Desmond Bane.
Here's the full top-eight:
1. Desmond Bane, Orlando – 17%
2. Cam Johnson, Denver – 13%
3. Kristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta – 10%
T-4. Lonzo Ball, Cleveland – 7%
T-4. John Collins, LA Clippers – 7%
T-4. Dorian Finney-Smith, Houston – 7%
T-4. Jrue Holiday, Portland – 7%
T-4. Luke Kornet, San Antonio – 7%
Johnson's never made an All-Star game in his previous six seasons like others in the voting like Kristaps Porziņģis or Jrue Holiday, and he doesn't exactly project to be one in Denver.
But his fit into the Nuggets forward rotation will fill a critical role next to Nikola Jokic, with size and versatility, and someone proven capable of playing a productive 30 minutes a night or more.
The one glaring flaw with Johnson? It's not what he can do on the floor, but just how many times he finds himself off the floor. He's only had one season where he's played in over 60 games, which came in 2022, so staying on the floor for Johnson will be critical to meet some high expectations in Denver.
But if he can stay healthy and in the mix, Johnson can quickly sneak up on fans as a largely impactful addition for Denver, and one that could help be a critical component of taking this Nuggets core back to the heights of an NBA Finals appearance.