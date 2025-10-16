NBA Fans Need To Get To Know Nuggets’ Underrated Rookie Guard
The Denver Nuggets have put together a championship-caliber roster, built around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and an impressive supporting cast, but what does their future have in store?
To continue to build around Jokic, a 30-year-old superstar, the Nuggets need to make sure they continue to have young talent to develop around him. Of course, taking a chance on Christian Braun in the 2022 draft, who is about to earn a massive contract extension, is certainly paying off, but who else will they be able to lean on?
The Nuggets were very quiet around the 2025 NBA Draft. In fact, the Nuggets did not have a single pick to use on either day of the draft. However, they were able to find a gem in undrafted free agency.
Fans need to keep an eye on Curtis Jones
The Nuggets took a chance on Curtis Jones in undrafted free agency, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Iowa State. Jones, 23, was a star in his senior year of college, averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, making All-Big 12 First Team and winning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.
The Nuggets ultimately signed Jones to a two-way contract, as he immediately made an impact for Denver. During the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League, Jones averaged 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through five games, while shooting an impressive 46.7% from three-point range on 6.0 attempts per game.
Jones has already proven to be a sharpshooter with some impressive defensive tendencies, and if he continues on this path, he could ultimately be a key 3-and-D guard. Of course, it will be good to see how Jones performs with Denver's G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, this season.
Jones will likely not get called up to the Nuggets very often as a rookie due to their depth, but he should certainly turn heads in the G League.
Through Denver's four preseason games, Jones has struggled a bit, but he has shown a few glimpses of his high potential. Jones had some growing pains in his debut, shooting 0-5 from the field in 12 minutes, but in their last two games, he has scored 14 points on 4-9 shooting from deep through just ten minutes of action.
Jones made his name known in Denver's preseason matchup with the LA Clippers on Sunday, when he dropped 11 points in a two-minute span late in the fourth quarter to help the Nuggets secure a win. This was simply a glimpse of how lethal Jones can be when he gets going, and the Nuggets would likely love to see more of this in the future.
While Jones still has plenty to prove, if the Nuggets are able to keep him around for the next few years to let him grow and develop, then he could ultimately be a very valuable player for the franchise.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Nuggets Should Sign Recently Released Hornets Guard
- Nuggets Hire Former 10-Year NBA Veteran to Scouting Staff
- Nuggets Coach Gets Honest About Hilarious Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas Lineup
- WNBA Legend Sue Bird Reflects on Time In Denver Nuggets' Front Office
- New Nuggets Star Cam Johnson Explains Nikola Jokic's Elite Skill