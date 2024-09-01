Denver Nuggets Champion Reveals Top-Five Shooters in NBA
The NBA has evolved over the last decade thanks to the shooting prowess of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. believes Curry is still the greatest shooter of all time, but says his top five shooters can vary.
Michael Porter Jr. recently joined the Off Guard Podcast with Austin Rivers and talked about the best shooters in the league.
"I would say my top-five shooters right now would be like Steph, I'm gonna put Book in there. All the off-the-dribble stuff counts. I'm counting the whole arsenal of shooting. I'm putting KD in there. I mean there's obviously the specialty three-point shooters, like the Duncan Robinsons of the world. [Tyler Herro] can shoot. There's a lot of guys that can shoot. Spot up shooting, Keegan Murray has a strap, the young fella in Sacramento."
All of those players are known as some of the best shooters in the NBA. After debating it amongst themselves, Porter Jr. and Rivers settled on these five shooters.
"Steph KD, Book, Dame, and Klay. Klay is obviously an all-timer."
Of the players that Porter Jr. named, Stephen Curry finished first in total three-pointers last season with 357. Kevin Durant finished 43rd with 168 three-pointers, Devin Booker finished 53rd at 152 total threes, Damian Lillard finished 13th with 220 total threes, and Klay Thompson finished fourth with 268 total threes
Michael Porter Jr. will likely be tasked with an increased shooting and scoring role in the 2024-25 season, especially with the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic in free agency.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List