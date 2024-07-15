Denver Nuggets Executive Breaks Silence on Jamal Murray's Future With Team
There have been some rumors over the past week that the Denver Nuggets and star guard Jamal Murray may not reach a contract extension agreement as easily as some initially expected. It had been reported by Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports that a max extension for Murray "without any stipulations" had not been offered by Denver, which led to some belief this could turn into a more complex situation.
During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA radio, Nuggets executive Calvin Booth spoke openly on Murray's extension eligibility, saying the team expects to reach a deal with him after the Olympics, and does not expect there to even be much negotiation:
This is great news for Nuggets fans, as Murray has been a massive piece to this organization's success over the last several years. Putting together a historic run in the 2023 playoffs that resulted in Denver's first championship in franchise history, Murray will always be a Nuggets legend, and could potentially have the opportunity to spend his entire career with one team.
Still just 27 years old, Murray should have several elite years left in him, even with some injury history. Murray played 59 games last season, as a couple minor injuries forced him to miss time, but he was very good when available. Averaging a career-high tying 21.1 PPG last season, Murray was again a perfect co-star next to Nikola Jokic.
