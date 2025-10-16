Nuggets Hire Former 10-Year NBA Veteran to Scouting Staff
The Denver Nuggets have added a new name to their scouting staff before the 2025-26 NBA season tips off.
According to league insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nuggets have agreed to bring on former NBA veteran Tony Delk as a scout.
Delk, who was previously a pro personnel scout for the Dallas Mavericks, now finds a new role in Denver to take on just under a week before the new year gets off and running.
Before elevating to the scouting ranks, Delk was previously a ten-year league veteran, and a first round pick back in the historic 1996 NBA Draft.
Delk was a journeyman, suiting up for eight teams across his ten-year career, but spending no more than two years at any destination, including the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Charlotte Hornets, among others. He played 545 games with career averages of 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
Delk was also a four-year player with the University of Kentucky before being selected to the league, even winding up as a part of their 1996 National Championship squad led by head coach Rick Pitino.
Since retiring from the NBA 2006, Delk has gotten his feet wet into college coaching, having a couple of stints as an assistant at both Kentucky and New Mexico State, but has since joined the league as a scout, to where he now resides with the Nuggets.
The Nuggets have multiple former NBA names in both their scouting department and as on their bench in the form of assistant coaches.
The likes of former vets Jared Dudley and J.J. Barea are also on the staff for Denver across the year ahead, and have each gotten some notable praise from players and other coaches in-house since he's been in the building.
Now, Delk is the latest to fall into that pool of NBA vet representation coming on to the Mile High, and will now be another gear in the machine that is the Nuggets staff, led out by new head coach David Adelman in his first full regular season with the team.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Nuggets Coach Gets Honest About Hilarious Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas Lineup
- WNBA Legend Sue Bird Reflects on Time In Denver Nuggets' Front Office
- New Nuggets Star Cam Johnson Explains Nikola Jokic's Elite Skill
- Nuggets Coach Compares Aaron Gordon's Shooting Growth To Hall of Famer
- Jamal Murray Weighs In on Nuggets’ Preseason Performance