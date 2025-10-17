Denver Nuggets' Preseason Injury Report vs. OKC Thunder Revealed
On Friday, the Denver Nuggets will have their 2025 preseason finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder, setting up a rematch of their second-round playoff matchup last season, where the Nuggets pushed the eventual champions to seven games.
While the results of Friday's game will not have much significance, both teams get a huge test before the regular season tips off next week.
The Nuggets have won three consecutive preseason games, coming off a seven-point win over the Chicago Bulls. Luckily for Denver, they have been optimistically healthy throughout the preseason, and that will be no different for Friday's game in Oklahoma City.
Nuggets vs. Thunder injury report
For the third consecutive game, the Nuggets have no injuries to report, and there is no indication of the team wanting to rest any of their starters for Friday's preseason finale.
With a new-look rotation this season, the Nuggets are seemingly using every game of preseason to get adjusted, as even three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has not had a night off during their exhibition slate.
As for the Thunder, they are much more banged up heading into Friday's preseason finale. Headlining their injury report is All-Star forward Jalen Williams, who is sidelined after undergoing offseason wrist surgery. Co-star big man Chet Holmgren is questionable for Friday's game due to shoulder soreness, as he has yet to make his 2025 preseason debut.
The Thunder have also ruled out several other players, with Kenrich Williams (knee), Nikola Topic (testicular), Isaiah Joe (knee), Ajay Mitchell (ankle), and Thomas Sorber (ACL) all set to join Williams on the sideline. Thunder center Branden Carlson is questionable due to soreness.
MVP clash
With the Thunder potentially playing without Williams and Holmgren, reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will practically be left to fend for himself against the Nuggets on Friday. Against a loaded Nuggets team, the superstar guard will certainly have his hands full.
While this is just a basic preseason matchup, fans should be in for a treat. Similar to last season's second-round playoff matchup and NBA MVP race, Nikola Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander will be going at it, which is one of the most exciting matchups a fan could ask for, especially for an exhibition game.
The Nuggets and Thunder are set to face off at 8:00 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City on Friday on NBA TV.