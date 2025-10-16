Nuggets Should Sign Recently Released Hornets Guard
The Charlotte Hornets just shook up NBA headlines with just under a week to go until the regular season kicks off with their decision to release 11-year veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie.
After needing to release one guaranteed contract from their 15-man roster before the year started, the Hornets decided that Dinwiddie would be the odd man out, who now hits free agency once again after initially signing with Charlotte earlier this summer on a one-year, $3.6 million contract.
Now the question becomes, where could Dinwiddie end up? The 32-year-old guard comes off a productive season with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 11.0 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, proving that he's still more than capable of playing quality minutes for a solid NBA roster.
But among those potential suitors around the league who could realistically pursue Dinwiddie's services after his release, on paper, the Denver Nuggets could be a prime destination to look towards.
Why the Nuggets Should Pursue Spencer Dinwiddie
For the Nuggets, a team with only 14 traditional roster spots signed on before next season, Dinwiddie appears to be a feasible fit, but also someone who can fill a role in Denver's rotation that has already faced questions before the new year kicks off— a solidified backup one in the backcourt.
Sure, summer free agent signing Bruce Brown can run his fair share of point guard behind Jamal Murray, and Peyton Watson is expected to carry some of those ball-handling duties in the second unit as well. But having the security of a veteran like Dinwiddie to turn to as an option would be a logical addition for that 15th roster spot.
He fits the standout length that the Nuggets like and have in their rotation already, can be an effective playmaker, and while he has his concerns as a consistent outside shooter, his upside defensively can make up for that.
Financially, the Nuggets meet the requirements as well. By being under the first apron, they're free to sign Dinwiddie to a veteran minimum without falling victim to any new-CBA restrictions.
The Nuggets could always maintain course with 14 roster spots and their current setup, then wait until after the trade deadline to capitalize on a solid addition there. But if Denver was interesting in adding an immediate spark to their rotation, and specificially, their backcourt, it might be hard to find a better option on the open market than Dinwiddie.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Nuggets Hire Former 10-Year NBA Veteran to Scouting Staff
- Nuggets Coach Gets Honest About Hilarious Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas Lineup
- WNBA Legend Sue Bird Reflects on Time In Denver Nuggets' Front Office
- New Nuggets Star Cam Johnson Explains Nikola Jokic's Elite Skill
- Nuggets Coach Compares Aaron Gordon's Shooting Growth To Hall of Famer