Denver Nuggets Star Breaks Silence on Trade Reports
The Denver Nuggets enter Tuesday as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, with a strong chance of surpassing the Houston Rockets for a top-three seed in the coming games given their current level of play. Earlier this season, this current reality didn't seem possible for Denver when they left Washington with a 122-113 loss to the Wizards and an 11-10 record.
Since that game, the Nuggets have gone 20-9 and have seen great production from their entire roster, especially MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. However, when the season looked lost earlier this season, rumors floated around that Denver could look to move one of their key players Michael Porter Jr. After head coach Michael Malone shut that down last night, Porter doubled down in a recent statement.
“As long as I'm here, I'm gonna be here, and I'm gonna be happy, and I'm gonna play hard and try to be available and try to help win games," Porter told media after his season-high 36 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. "If the day came where they wanted to trade me and they they wanted to go a different direction, then I'll be excited for the new opportunity, but it's nothing it's not something I think about at all.”
Earlier in the season, Porter's name was floated around in trade rumors for players such as Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine. While LaVine was just recently traded to the Sacramento Kings, Ingram remains a trade option for teams ahead of the deadline. However, it looks like he won't be heading to Denver in a deal for Porter.
Porter made sure to double-down at the end of his statement, saying, “I'm blessed to be able to be here in Denver, so I'm happy to be here for sure.” While the Nuggets could still make a move before the Thursday deadline, it appears it won't be including any of their key players that helped them win an NBA Championship in 2023.
