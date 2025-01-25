Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

There is a major name listed on the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are taking to the court for game two of their regular season series matchup on Saturday.

The last time these two met, the Timberwolves walked away winning with a final score of 116-119. Aaron Gordon led the way for the Nuggets with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists but it wasn't enough to put the game away in the 4th quarter. Anthony Edwards ultimately hit the game-winning shot against Denver.

The Nuggets are coming into Saturday's game on a four-game win streak and their next five games will be on the road.

The Nuggets have four players listed on the injury report: Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Trey Alexander, and Spencer Jones.

Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair of his right Achilles tendon, Trey Alexander is out on his two-way G League contract, and Spencer Jones is also out due to his two-way contract.

The Timberwolves have five players listed on their report: Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jesse Edwards, Tristen Newton, and Terrence Shannon Jr.

Anthony Edwards is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE with an illness.

Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks to moves the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Donte DiVincenzo is out with a left great toe sprain, Jesse Edwards is out due to his two-way contract, Tristen Newton is out due to his two-way contract, and Terrence Shannon Jr. is out with a right mid-foot sprain.

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off on Satruday at 3:00 p.m. EST

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News