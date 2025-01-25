Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are taking to the court for game two of their regular season series matchup on Saturday.
The last time these two met, the Timberwolves walked away winning with a final score of 116-119. Aaron Gordon led the way for the Nuggets with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists but it wasn't enough to put the game away in the 4th quarter. Anthony Edwards ultimately hit the game-winning shot against Denver.
The Nuggets are coming into Saturday's game on a four-game win streak and their next five games will be on the road.
The Nuggets have four players listed on the injury report: Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Trey Alexander, and Spencer Jones.
Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair of his right Achilles tendon, Trey Alexander is out on his two-way G League contract, and Spencer Jones is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Timberwolves have five players listed on their report: Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jesse Edwards, Tristen Newton, and Terrence Shannon Jr.
Anthony Edwards is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE with an illness.
Donte DiVincenzo is out with a left great toe sprain, Jesse Edwards is out due to his two-way contract, Tristen Newton is out due to his two-way contract, and Terrence Shannon Jr. is out with a right mid-foot sprain.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off on Satruday at 3:00 p.m. EST
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player