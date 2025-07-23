Fans React to NBA's Russell Westbrook Post
Russell Westbrook's time with the Denver Nuggets was relatively short, but it will certainly not be forgotten. The former MVP made an impact with the organization, becoming a major contributor to a team that was one win from reaching the Western Conference Finals.
Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this past season. While he had a bounce-back year, he is unlikely to return to the Nuggets with all of their recent additions to the roster.
The 36-year-old was impactful on and off the court in Denver. The NBA recently posted on Instagram, highlighting one moment during the season in which a massive Russell Westbrook fan from South Korea had a heartfelt moment with the point guard.
Westbrook gave the fan his jersey after the Nuggets' win, which drew reactions from many NBA fans. The South Korean traveled 6000 miles four different times to see him play.
"please get him a ring before he retires," one fan said, referring to Westbrook.
"Russ will always be that real genuine guy. Love from the Philippines sir @russwest44," another commented.
"Love Russ. He’s a real one," another fan replied.
It's fair to say that while many judge Westbrook as a player, he will always be revered for his compassion toward his biggest fans. The NBA's all-time triple-doubles leader has been in the league since 2008, and while he's currently a free agent, there's hope that he'll find a new team soon. Although he isn't at his peak anymore, he continues to have one of the largest fan bases in the league.
