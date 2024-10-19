Jamal Murray Makes Blunt Statement on People Losing Faith in Him
It has been an interesting several months for Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray.
Known for the ability to elevate his performance in the postseason, Murray hit two game-winning shots against the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round of last year’s playoffs. While Murray was huge in that opening round series, his production dipped in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Murray then struggled with Canada at the Paris Olympics, shooting just 29 percent for the field and 14.2 percent from three. Agreeing to a four-year, $208 million contract not long after the Olympics, Murray and the Nuggets showed their commitment to each other.
This contract brings a new set of expectations for Murray, and he has seen some of the noise amid his recent struggles.
“For me, I’m ready to go,” Murray said. “I know a lot of people have their takes. I’m not on social media, but I have stuff sent to me. So it’s always a nice reminder when people lose their faith. It’s funny.”
Murray has turned in some of the biggest performances in Nuggets franchise history. While he has battled injures, the 2023 NBA champion seems motivated to prove people wrong who have lost faith in him.
Still just 27-years-old, Murray is right in the middle of his prime. As previously mentioned, injuries are a concern, but his production when healthy has been solid for the Nuggets.
