Jamal Murray, NBA Players React to Donovan Mitchell’s Heartfelt Post
While players can be rivals on the court, that doesn't mean they can't be friends off the court. During the 2020 NBA Bubble, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray went head-to-head during the playoffs in a must-watch series, as both guards put on a talented scoring display en route to a Denver Nuggets seven-game series win, as both averaged over 30 points per game.
However, Mitchell has since departed Utah to head East to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and fans haven't been able to see the two star guards go head-to-head in the postseason since. Recently, though, Murray and other NBA stars took to social media to share their reactions to Mitchell's heartfelt post.
Mitchell took to Instagram to share a post announcing his engagement to R&B artist Coco Jones, drawing reactions from current and former stars.
"🔥🔥," Nuggets guard Jamal Murray commented.
"Yessir my boy 🎉," Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown replied.
"Tough," Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey shared.
"Love," NBA legend Dwyane Wade commented.
"Congrats my brother ❤️🫶🏻💎," Former NBA Champion Kevion Love added.
Those were just some of the countless comments Mitchell received from NBA stars around the league, with there being plenty of others and some NFL stars chiming in too. One of the top guards in the NBA, plenty of stars around the league made sure to pour in their support for Mitchell's major news.
Related Articles
Yang Hansen’s Nikola Jokic Statement Goes Viral
Greek Team Looking to Sign Jonas Valanciunas Releases Nuggets Statement
Ex-NBA Star's Strong Nikola Jokic Statement After Big Contract Decision