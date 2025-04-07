Los Angeles Lakers Legend Makes Massive Nikola Jokic Statement
It's hard to receive approval from some of the legends of the NBA. In a league where people are constantly comparing eras, pride can keep someone from acknowledging the greatness we are currently witnessing. Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is acknowledging the greatness of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.
O'Neal recently went on his show, The Big Podcast, and gave high praise for Jokic via a series of hot takes. The Hall of Famer was given three hot takes and had to stand by one of them, choosing the argument that Jokic is already a top-five center in NBA history.
O'Neal mentioned Jokic in a top-five list of himself, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell. The Nuggets center already has three MVPs, a championship, and an NBA Finals MVP.
"He plays the right way," O'Neal said. "Very unselfish, very humble guy. Family guy... He's already great and the things that he's doing, putting up these triple-doubles, [it has] actually never been seen before."
Jokic is in the hunt for his fourth-career MVP award, in a late-season dogfight with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. For the Nuggets, the 30-year-old is averaging 30.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. He has the chance to join Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21) as one of three players to average a triple-double in a season.
Last night, Jokic furthered his dominance with 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 125-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Nuggets are currently 47-32, holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The Serbian legend will have a better MVP case if Denver manages to pull off a top seed in a tight West playoff race.
