Massive Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the red-hot Sacramento Kings, winners of their last four games.
Wednesday night's game will be the third of four meetings between the two teams, with both prior games going in favor of the Nuggets. In the most recent matchup, the Nuggets were able to pull away from the Kings late in the first quarter and maintain a lead from then on out, ending with a final score of 132-123.
The Nuggets have nine players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Zeke Nnaji, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson.
Nikola Jokic is QUESTIONABLE with left ankle inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with a left ankle sprain.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is questionable due to left knee surgery rehabilitation, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, Zeke Nnaji is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain, and Peyton Watson is questionable with a right knee sprain.
The Kings have four players listed on their report: Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, Mason Jones, and Isaiah Crawford.
Domantas Sabonis is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Malik Monk is questionable with a right toe sprain, Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Isaiah Crawford is also out due to his two-way contract. Zach LaVine is listed as available
The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers