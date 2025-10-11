Christian Braun Expected To Sign Generous Contract Extension With Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets took a chance on Christian Braun with the 21st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and the decision to select the standout guard coming off a National Championship with Kansas certainly seems to have been the right choice.
Braun took a huge leap in his third season in 2024-25, averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 58.0/39.7/82.7 shooting splits, posting career-highs all across the board. The 24-year-old guard has emerged as one of Denver's most important players, and his future with the franchise is trending in the right direction.
Of course, the Nuggets do not get to retain their top talent for cheap, and it is almost time to cough up some extra money for Braun.
Braun's expected extension
NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line reported on Friday that Braun is expected to sign a contract extension worth around $25 million per year.
"Rookie scale extension discussions around the league continue to feature various players pursuing deals with an annual average value of $30 million in advance of the Oct. 20 deadline for first-round picks from the 2022 NBA Draft to sign extensions," Fischer wrote. "Among them is Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, with the low end of Braun's range on a new deal believed to be in the $25 million ballpark, according to league sources."
A $25 million average annual value for Braun would be fairly player-friendly, especially for a player who has only been a starter for one season. However, the Nuggets have high hopes for Braun, as he is the exact player a championship contender wants to have on their roster, and his growth has been very promising.
While Braun's numbers dipped in the playoffs last season, notably his true shooting percentage dropping from 66.5% to 54.8% on the big stage, the standout guard showed plenty throughout the 2024-25 regular season to prove he is worth every penny that the Nuggets could give him.
An AAV of $25 million would make Braun the Nuggets' fourth-highest-paid player behind Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, which would also make their starting lineup one of the most expensive in the NBA, with the cheapest starter being Cam Johnson at $23 million.
Braun certainly deserves a favorable contract extension, and an agreement between the two sides should be found soon.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- David Adelman Explains Decision To Rest Aaron Gordon in Nuggets' Preseason Game
- NBA GMs Say Nuggets’ Acquisition Among League’s Most Underrated
- Denver Nuggets Are Baffled About Russell Westbrook's Free Agency
- NBA GMs Give Nikola Jokic His Flowers in Preseason Survey
- Nuggets Predicted to Fall Short of Expected Win Total