New Details Surface on Nuggets’ Christian Braun Extension Talks
Don't count out the Denver Nuggets and Christian Braun hashing out a new extension just yet.
According to a new report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, there is "cautious optimism" between the Nuggets and Braun that a rookie-scale contract extension can get done before the deadline.
"Heading into Monday’s extension deadline, there’s cautious optimism that a deal will get done between the Denver Nuggets and Christian Braun, league sources told HoopsHype. Talks between the Nuggets and Braun’s representative, Bill Duffy of WME Sports, have centered on a five-year deal in the $115-125 million range."
It's a quick turnaround from some recent information regarding Braun's possible extension, as reports surfaced from NBA insider Jake Fischer detailed that there was "pessimism" persisting around a deal getting done before Monday afternoon.
Now, the landscape might be shifting, with Braun potentially finding his way to up to a $25 million AAV from the Nuggets, thus locking him in for the next five years, and keeping him out of restricted free agency come next summer.
Christian Braun, Nuggets Could Be Close to New Deal
Braun has emerged as an integral part of the Nuggets' championship endeavors since being drafted to the team in 2022, breaking out for a career campaign during his third season pro just last year.
Through 79 games, Braun has started in 77 total contests to average career-best numbers in every major stat category, good for 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in just under 34 minutes a game.
In what'll be year four of his time in Denver, the Nuggets brass wants to keep him around for the long haul, yet hasn’t been able to find common ground on what his next deal might be worth, along with the front office's reported hesitancy to become a taxpaying team next season.
But with just hours to go until the extension deadline passes, the Nuggets might have very well had a change of heart regarding their 24-year-old wing, and could wind up paying him a much-deserved payday, while also locking in a vital component on the wing for the next half-decade.
Time will tell whether the Nuggets and Braun will find the framework to hash out a deal, but they'll have until 12 PM MT on Monday to work through it.