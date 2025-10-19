Nuggets' Peyton Watson Could Sign Last-Minute Extension
The Denver Nuggets could be on the verge of signing Peyton Watson to a new deal before Monday's rookie-scale extension deadline, depending on how a few inner workings end up falling.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Nuggets and Watson have "ongoing talks" for an extension, but is likely only in play if there's no deal for Christian Braun.
"There are ongoing talks between Denver and Peyton Watson, sources say, but those only seem likely to result in an extension if there is no deal before the deadline for Braun," Fischer wrote.
Per Fischer's same report, the Nuggets' progress on a Braun extension seems to be a bit "pessimistic," which inevitably leads to the possibility of Watson coming to an agreement instead, and possibly locking in a key piece of Denver's rotation and wing depth for the foreseeable future.
Braun, who's reportedly asking for a deal around $25 million annually, seems a bit far off with the Nuggets brass. Watson, though, will command a bit less, leaving Denver to have more flexibility to get him a payday, and seem more likely to do so ahead of the new season.
Watson is heading into his fourth year pro with the Nuggets, fresh off a career year in 2024-25. He played in 68 total games, starting in 18, averaging 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 47.7% shooting from the field, while also standing out as one of the best defenders in Denver's rotation.
This year, he'll be primed to have an even bigger role in the rotation as one of the Nuggets' top contributors on the wing, and if he were to take another leap in his development for this coming year, signing him to a new deal before opening night kicks off could save them a few bucks before the bill is due on Braun.
And considering the Nuggets and their front office might be hesitant to be a taxpayer team come next summer, per Fischer, inking Watson to a deal and finalizing those numbers could be a strong choice to prevent them from crossing over that line.
Time will tell if the Nuggets and Watson will hash out terms on a new deal before Monday's deadline, but if anything, that possibility seems a bit more in play than a Braun extension.