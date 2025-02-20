Nikola Jokic Accomplishes Never Before Seen NBA History
When an NBA franchise selects an international prospect with the 41st overall pick in the draft, it is practically like taking a shot in the dark. In the 2014 draft, the Denver Nuggets took a chance on Serbian center Nikola Jokic, and it turned out to be the biggest draft steal of all time.
Jokic turned 30 on Wednesday, and many people have taken the time to look back on his accomplished career. The Nuggets big man has won the NBA MVP award in three of the last four years and could be on his way to another one this season.
Jokic continues to make history throughout his incredible stretch, putting together one of the most impressive statistical NBA careers of all time. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 17,500+ points, 8,500+ rebounds, and 5,500+ assists (regular season and playoffs) before turning 30.
Every year, Jokic seems to get better and continues to build his elite resume. After leading the Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023, Jokic cemented himself as one of the league's best and has only gotten better since then.
This season, Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with efficient 57.7/45.0/82.3 shooting splits. The Nuggets big man is nearly averaging a 30-point triple-double, an absolute historic season that is resulting in winning basketball.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers