Nikola Jokic Accomplishes Never Before Seen NBA History

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic made unique NBA history

Logan Struck

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
When an NBA franchise selects an international prospect with the 41st overall pick in the draft, it is practically like taking a shot in the dark. In the 2014 draft, the Denver Nuggets took a chance on Serbian center Nikola Jokic, and it turned out to be the biggest draft steal of all time.

Jokic turned 30 on Wednesday, and many people have taken the time to look back on his accomplished career. The Nuggets big man has won the NBA MVP award in three of the last four years and could be on his way to another one this season.

Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars center Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets warms up during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jokic continues to make history throughout his incredible stretch, putting together one of the most impressive statistical NBA careers of all time. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 17,500+ points, 8,500+ rebounds, and 5,500+ assists (regular season and playoffs) before turning 30.

Every year, Jokic seems to get better and continues to build his elite resume. After leading the Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023, Jokic cemented himself as one of the league's best and has only gotten better since then.

This season, Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with efficient 57.7/45.0/82.3 shooting splits. The Nuggets big man is nearly averaging a 30-point triple-double, an absolute historic season that is resulting in winning basketball.

Logan Struck
Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

