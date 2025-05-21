Nikola Jokic Joins Celtics Legend In NBA History After MVP Results
The 2024-25 NBA MVP race was one for the ages, with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic having a historic season alongside Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was doing the same. While some fans called for a co-MVP, the reality one only one of them was going to walk away as the winner.
Despite the NBA sharing that they'd announce the NBA winner at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania broke news that Gilgeous-Alexander had won the MVP, the first of his career. While it was a letdown for Jokic and his supporters, he can still walk away with his head up as he made NBA history in the process, alongside a Boston Celtics legend.
Jokic became the first player since Larry Bird in 1981-1986 to finish top two in MVP voting for five consecutive years. Jokic's streak began in 2021 during his first MVP win, and his only second-place finish before this season came in 2023 when he was runner-up to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.
An impressive feat, Jokic still needs another top-two finish to tie Bird's streak, which was six-straight seasons. Given Jokic's game isn't one that requires a high level of athleticism, his game should continue to age well as he starts his career in his 30s.
While popular picks for next season with include the likes of Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, and even Victor Wembanyama, Jokic has shown over the past five seasons that you can't count him out of having MVP-caliber seasons on the regular.
