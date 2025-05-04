Nikola Jokic Moment Goes Viral After Nuggets-Clippers Game 7
After a grueling first-round series, the Denver Nuggets will move on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in round two of the NBA playoffs after a Game 7 win over the LA Clippers last night.
The Nuggets dominated, leading by as many as 35 points. Nikola Jokic, although not shooting much more than his teammates, was everywhere once again with 16 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and a block. Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon combined for 43 points on 17-for-31 shooting.
During the win, Jokic was seen on the sidelines giving three kisses to teammate DeAndre Jordan, which he was asked about on the NBA on TNT. Hall-of-Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley hit the Serbian center with an interesting question after the cameras picked up on the lighthearted moment.
"Is that the ugliest person you’ve ever kissed in your life?" Barkley asked.
Jokic had a viral reaction to Barkley's question, hesitating on his answer.
"No," Jokic said. "Actually… hmm… that’s a good one."
Jokic noted that Jordan "wants to be a Serbian," and the three kisses are a part of his heritage. Jordan also saw some action in the blowout win, putting up two points and four rebounds in seven minutes.
The Nuggets have an even bigger challenge ahead, as Jokic will face fellow MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder in round two. Denver will be without home-court advantage in this series, but it's important to note that the two teams split the regular-season series, 2-2.
Related Articles
Russell Westbrook's Honest Statement on Oklahoma City Thunder Return
Ex-Nuggets Coach Proves Doubters Wrong About Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook Calls Out Clippers After Nuggets' Game 7 Blowout