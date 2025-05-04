Russell Westbrook Calls Out Clippers After Nuggets' Game 7 Blowout
The Denver Nuggets surprised the entire NBA world before the playoffs, making the bold move of firing both their general manager and head coach just a few games before the start of the postseason. In a move that was shocking given the timing, the implication it would have on the playoffs remained up in the air. Saturday night, they put those doubts to bed.
In a total team effort that saw big games from Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, the Nuggets held off the Clippers' 3-2 series comeback by delivering a blowout in Game 7 to advance to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the next round. One of the biggest talking points of this series has been Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, and he called out the Clippers after the win.
“Picked the wrong person, didn’t they?” Westbrook said as he walked into the locker room, according to Nuggets reporter Vinny Benedetto. After being constantly talked about by Clippers fans online, with many begging him to play and mess up, Westbrook ended his former team's season with a stellar performance.
Westbrook posted 16 points, five assists, five rebounds, and five steals off the bench for Denver. An impressive stat line, perhaps the most valuable asset he brought during the series was his three-point shooting. He shot 50% from three in four of the six games he appeared in, missing Game 4 due to injury.
Seeing his former teams won't stop here, as Westbrook will now face off against the Thunder, the team that made him into the Hall of Famer he will be once his career ends. Their series begins on Monday in Oklahoma City.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Make History vs Clippers in Game 7
Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Clippers Game 7
Lakers Legend Sends Message To Nikola Jokic Before Nuggets-Clippers