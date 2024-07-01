Nikola Jokic Pushing Denver Nuggets to Acquire Russell Westbrook
It was reported several places on Sunday that the LA Clippers are looking to trade nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and the Denver Nuggets are among the teams interested in acquiring him. Westbrook recently opted in to the final year of his contract with LA, but sources have indicated he did so knowing a trade was likely.
In an additional report on the potential Westbrook to Denver move, Harrison Wind of DNVR reported that 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokic has been pushing behind the scenes to get Westbrook on the Nuggets.
"Nikola Jokic has actually been pushing behind the scenes to get Westbrook to Denver," Wind said. "I've been told that Nikola Jokic wants Westbrook in Denver, he wants to play with him. It's not the first time he has wanted to play with him."
Sources have confirmed that Jokic wants Westbrook in Denver, and he is not the only Nuggets veteran who has been pushing for a deal to get done. The Clippers are currently exploring all possible trades involving Westbrook, but even if he is not traded directly to the Nuggets, a team acquiring him could reach a buyout agreement that allows him to become a free agent and sign in Denver.
Several signs point to the 2023 champions being Westbrook's next team, and the fit makes sense for a lot of reasons.
