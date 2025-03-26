Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Bucks
The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks are set for another star-studded game as both teams are representing some of the best franchises in their conference.
The Nuggets are entering this game coming off an unfortunate loss to the Chicago Bulls after an overwhelming performance by Coby White. White finished the contest with 37 points, while Jamal Murray’s valuable effort was cut short.
As for the Bucks, they are entering this game following a close loss to the Phoenix Suns. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double, but that wasn’t enough for the win.
Both the Nuggets and Bucks could be missing very important players heading into Wednesday night's game.
The Nuggets' task is likely to be much harder than one could hope, as their top player is listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game. Nikola Jokic is listed as doubtful for the Nuggets vs. Bucks on Wednesday night due to an ankle injury. He has been unavailable since March 15th.
Jokic is currently averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists while shooting 58/41/81. His dominance has many believing he is deserving of winning his fourth MVP award. Jokic's ability to elevate his entire team will be greatly missed if he's not on the court against the Bucks.
The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.
Related Articles
DeMarcus Cousins and NBA Players React to Heartbreaking JuJu Watkins News
DeAndre Jordan Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Bulls
Michael Malone Addresses Nikola Jokic Injury Before Nuggets-Bulls
Jamal Murray's Honest Statement After Disappointing Nuggets-Bulls Game