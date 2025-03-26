Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Bucks

The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic on the injury report against the Milwaukee Bucks

Caleb Sisk

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) inbounds the ball in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) inbounds the ball in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks are set for another star-studded game as both teams are representing some of the best franchises in their conference.

The Nuggets are entering this game coming off an unfortunate loss to the Chicago Bulls after an overwhelming performance by Coby White. White finished the contest with 37 points, while Jamal Murray’s valuable effort was cut short.

As for the Bucks, they are entering this game following a close loss to the Phoenix Suns. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double, but that wasn’t enough for the win.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Both the Nuggets and Bucks could be missing very important players heading into Wednesday night's game.

The Nuggets' task is likely to be much harder than one could hope, as their top player is listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game. Nikola Jokic is listed as doubtful for the Nuggets vs. Bucks on Wednesday night due to an ankle injury. He has been unavailable since March 15th.

Jokic is currently averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists while shooting 58/41/81. His dominance has many believing he is deserving of winning his fourth MVP award. Jokic's ability to elevate his entire team will be greatly missed if he's not on the court against the Bucks.

The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.

