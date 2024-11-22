Nikola Jokic's Official Status for Nuggets-Mavericks

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Mavericks:



QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Personal Reasons)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Sprain)