Nikola Jokic's Official Status for Nuggets-Mavericks
The Denver Nuggets have played their last three games without superstar center Nikola Jokic. Out due to personal reasons, Jokic last played on November 10 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets have a rematch against Dallas on Friday, having defeated their Western Conference rivals by two points in that previous meeting.
Jokic made history in that game, becoming the first player ever to put up his line of 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists. The Nuggets needed all of it, as they narrowly escaped with a 122–120 victory. As of right now, it remains to be seen if Jokic will be available for the rematch.
The Nuggets have released their injury report for this game, and Jokic is being listed as questionable due to personal reasons. This has been the official listing for each of the three games Jokic has missed.
Denver has gone 1-2 in Jokic’s absence, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies before pulling out a win in a rematch against Memphis on Tuesday. Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook picked up his 200th career triple-double in that game, helping make up for some of the production lost in the absence of Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double on the season.
The Mavericks have been playing better basketball recently, having won their last three games, but Luka Doncic will be sidelined for a stretch of games with a right wrist sprain. Denver will look to take advantage of his absence on Friday.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player