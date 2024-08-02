Nikola Jokic's Teammate Issues Apology After Serbia's Olympic Game
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Serbia picked up their first win of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, defeating Puerto Rico after falling to Team USA in the opener. Jokic finished with a historic stat line, becoming the first player in Olympics history to tally at least 10 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a single game.
Finishing one assist shy of a triple-double, Jokic had an opportunity to record one before being subbed out, but his teammate Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic missed a layup for what would have been the Nuggets star's 10th assist of the game.
Speaking with reporters after the game (via BasketNews), Jovic issued an apology, saying, "Did he pass the ball? ... I can't believe I didn't make it... I'm so sorry. It's sad."
While Jokic is known for his ability to record historic stat lines, it is not something he cares about. Only focused on winning, Jokic has made it clear throughout his basketball career that he is not motivated by stats, and again made that clear after narrowly missing a triple-double.
"Oh, it is what it is," Jokic said on missing out on a triple-double.
Serbia is 1-1 in the Paris Olympics Group Phase, and their third game will come on Saturday against a South Sudan team that has a talented roster.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement