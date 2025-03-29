Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup vs Jazz Due To Injury
The Denver Nuggets haven't recorded consecutive wins since early in March and will look to break that streak on Friday night when they host the Utah Jazz. With the Jazz holding the NBA's worst record at 16-58, it's the perfect opportunity for the Nuggets to add a win as they gear up for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
As for the Nuggets, they got a major boost to their lineup in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks with Nikola Jokic finally returning. The three-time MVP contributed in a big way, having a 39-point triple-double. However with Jamal Murray sidelined against the Jazz, Michael Malone has made a change to the Nuggets' starting five.
The Nuggets will start with Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Jokic in their starting five. While some may have thought Russell Westbrook would've been in to replace Murray, Malone opted with Watson, who's recorded nine blocks in his last three games.
While Westbrook is sure to see his fair amount of usage off the bench for Denver, inserting Watson into the lineup allows Malone to test a different lineup combination before the playoffs. In 15 games as a starter this year, Watson has averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.
Looking ahead toward tip-off, the Nuggets and Jazz will get underway at 9:00 p.m. EST.
