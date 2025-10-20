Nuggets, Christian Braun Agree To 5-Year Contract Extension
The Denver Nuggets are fully committed to their core. Building around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has, to minimal surprise, come fairly easily to the Nuggets, and they are making sure they do not screw it up.
On Monday, the Nuggets and Christian Braun reportedly agreed on a five-year, $125 million contract extension to keep him in Denver long-term, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
"Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun has agreed to a five-year, $125 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells ESPN," Charania reported on X.
"Braun, the No. 21 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has been a developmental find and success for the Nuggets brass. Denver's top execs, Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace, made it a priority to negotiate a new long-term deal to lock in Braun as part of the franchise's core moving forward."
Braun, 24, is entering his fourth year in the NBA since the franchise drafted him 21st overall in 2022. Braun immediately went from winning a National Championship in his last year with the Kansas Jayhawks to winning the NBA Finals in his rookie season in Denver, proving to be a winner at both levels.
Now, as the Nuggets look to chase another title, Braun has cemented himself as a franchise cornerstone.
An average annual value of $25 million is certainly not cheap, but the Nuggets seem willing to cough up some extra cash for a core piece of their championship-minded team. Now, the Nuggets are set to
The Nuggets now have Braun, Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon under player-friendly long-term contracts, expanding their championship window for a few more seasons. Braun, however, is the least-proven player of the bunch.
Braun is coming off his best season in 2024-25, averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 58.0/39.7/82.7 shooting splits. Braun truly made a name for himself last season after his first two years in the league were nothing special, but obviously, he made enough of an impact to earn a $125 million deal.
The Nuggets are undoubtedly very confident in their core, and they are investing plenty of money into it as well. It is a great sign for the franchise to be willing to dig into their pockets to keep a championship-contender intact, and that is what we are seeing happen in Denver.