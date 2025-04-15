Nuggets Ownership Breaks Silence on Potentially Trading Star Player
Michael Porter Jr. has proven to be an integral piece to the Denver Nuggets' long-term success behind Nikola Jokić. It doesn't make him untouchable.
Addressing the media prior to the beginning of the NBA Playoffs, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke made clear the team's direction after firing 10-year coach Michael Malone and answered any looming questions regarding the roster and interim coach, David Adelman.
Unsurprisingly, one such question regarded Porter and a report that Denver's top brass was blocking the idea of a trade due to the star's ties to Missouri.
Kroenke laughed.
"Completely false," he said of the report. "If it wasn't such a serious accusation, I would probably laugh a little harder."
Porter, 26, averaged 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season, cementing himself as Denver's third option on offense. In his six seasons with the Nuggets, Porter has only shot significantly under 40 percent from beyond the arc once and has proven himself as one of the league's top shooters.
Such figures don't make him immune to roster moves — especially not after February's madness — but Kroenke's statement wasn't a warning shot to Porter, either. The executive simply made a point.
Whatever is necessary to make Denver as competitive as it can be behind Jokić will be done. If that means moving Porter down the road? So be it.
It's not imminent, but it's not impossible.