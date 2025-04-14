Denver Nuggets to Make Announcement Amid Coach, GM Firing
The Denver Nuggets took care of business in Game 82, securing a 126-111 win over the Houston Rockets to lock themselves into the fourth seed in the Western Conference. After the conclusion of the afternoon games, the Nuggets first-round matchup is set against the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers, who went 19-9 after the trade deadline.
Even though the Nuggets are the higher seed, their playoff chances will be questioned under the leadership of interim head coach David Adelman, given the recent firings. In what appears to be a press conference to address it and other topics, the media is set to hear from the man in charge of the franchise.
In an email sent out to members of the media, the Nuggets are set to hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. local time with Josh Kroenke, the team's President.
While Kroenke did release a statement after the firings of both Michael Malone and Calvin Booth, the media will now get a chance to speak to Kroenke to inquire about future plans and more regarding the current roster. While it's been a small sample size, coach Adelman has gone 3-0 since taking over and could be in the mix to be promoted to full-time head coach.
Denver is set to begin their seventh straight postseason berth on Saturday when they welcome the Clippers to Ball Arena for Game 1 of the first round.
